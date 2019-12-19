Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Dominant effort Wednesday
Ingram tallied 34 points (12-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 victory over Minnesota.
Ingram continued on his merry way Wednesday, leading the Pelicans to a much-needed victory. He has been one of the feel-good stories of the season thus far, taking his game to another level across the board. The field-goal percentage can be an issue at time but that is to be expected based on the volume of shots he is attempting. The eventual return of Zion Williamson (knee) could have an impact but we have no date for that at this point.
