Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Getting precautionary MRI

Ingram will undergo an MRI on Tuesday on his sore right knee, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Lopez notes that the Pelicans are "optimistic" that Ingram doesn't have any major issues with his knee, suggesting the MRI may be precautionary more than anything else. That said, the team likely won't have a good read on Ingram's availability for Thursday's game against the Clippers until the results of the MRI are available. Ingram was a late scratch ahead of Monday's eventual 122-116 loss to the Rockets after his knee acted up following pregame warmups. His absence opened up a starting spot for Josh Hart (19 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes), while fellow starter Kenrich Williams benefited from a boost in playing time (season-high 38 minutes).