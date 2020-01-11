Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Pops for 28 in win

Ingram scored a game-high 28 points (11-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding nine assists, six rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 123-111 win over the Knicks.

The 22-year-old continues to light it up. Ingram has dropped 20 or more in 14 of the last 16 games, averaging 26.3 points, 6.7 boards, 4.4 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch. It remains to be seen what the Pels' offense will look like once Zion Williamson (knee) joins the fray, but Ingram figures to remain a key part of it.