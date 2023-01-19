Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Ingram continues to deal with a bruised left toe and hasn't suited up since Nov. 25. Although the Pelicans continue to evaluate him on a game-by-game basis, it's not yet clear when the 25-year-old will be able to return to game action.