Ingram (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Although Ingram appears to be nearing a return and has been ramping up his practice participation, he won't be able to return for Thursday's contest. He'll have two more opportunities to take the hardwood before the playoffs: Friday at Golden State and Sunday against the Lakers.
