Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Traded to New Orleans
Ingram (shoulder) was dealt to New Orleans on Saturday as part of a deal for Anthony Davis, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Ingram was dealt alongside Josh Hart, Lonzo Ball, the 2019 4th overall pick and two additional Lakers picks in exchange for Davis. Ingram, who averaged 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 52 games last year, is expected to be ready for the start of the 2019-20 season after having season-ending thoracic outlet decompression surgery on his right arm. The former 2nd-overall pick will likely slot in as the starting small forward for the Pelicans, who could still substantially change their roster through the 2019 draft and the upcoming free agency period.
