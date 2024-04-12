McCollum produced 31 points (11-18 FG, 9-12 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 135-123 victory over Sacramento.

McCollum rained down three-pointers with abandon in the win, improving the team's chances of nailing down the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Although McCollum is an essential part of the offense, his seasonal scoring average is on pace to fall short of 20 points, which last happened nine years ago in his sophomore campaign. The Pelicans hope to have Brandon Ingram (knee) back for the playoffs, who will give McCollum another assist target.