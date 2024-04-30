McCollum amassed 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 97-89 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

McCollum didn't have his best shooting night from beyond the arc, but he still led the Pelicans with 20 points and also managed to stuff the stat sheet. The 32-year-old averaged 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals in the opening-round series loss (four games).