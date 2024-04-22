McCollum supplied 20 points (9-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 94-92 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

McCollum didn't have his best shooting display Sunday, an issue that has been plaguing him for some time now, and he also executed poorly in the final play of the game where the Pelicans could've gone for a tie or a win. The veteran guard still ended as one of the top scorers for the Pelicans, and at least, that was a positive sign after he scored a combined 16 points while shooting 7-for-23 in his two Play-In Tournament appearances.