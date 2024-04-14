McCollum recorded 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes during Sunday's 124-108 loss to the Lakers.

McCollum's touches on offense might decrease once Brandon Ingram is back at full speed. but that wasn't the case Sunday, and the veteran guard responded by extending his streak of games with 25 or more points to seven appearances. Plus, McCollum has scored at least 20 points in all but one of his outings dating back to March 22, so there's no question he figures to have a prominent role when the Pelicans take on the Lakers in the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday.