McCollum ended Friday's 121-106 win over the Spurs with 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes.

McCollum struggled from deep Friday, draining just one of eight tries from beyond the arc, but he went 7-for-10 from two-point range to finish with a respectable overall shooting line and 19 points. The veteran guard also thrived as a distributor, leading all players in the contest with a season-high eight dimes. This was McCollum's second game back following a 12-game absence due to a cracked rib and collapsed right lung, and he's looked solid in the pair of contests since his return, averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 assists, 3.5 boards, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over 33.0 minutes.