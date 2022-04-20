McCollum totaled 23 points (7-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and one block across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 125-114 win over the Suns.

McCollum had an excellent shooting night, representing the bulk of the Pelicans' long-range conversions with six threes in 10 attempts. His performance. With McCollum's help, the Pelicans outshot the Suns beyond the arc by almost 20 percentage points. Devin Booker (hamstring) is day-to-day, so McCollum may find more open lanes in Game 3 if Booker were to miss the next matchup.