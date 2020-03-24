Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Steady showing since break
Favors averaged 8.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and one assist in nine games since the All-Star break.
Favors finished in double figures in three of nine games since the break, recording two double-doubles over that stretch. As the team's starting center, he'll consistently see around 25 minutes on a nightly basis once NBA action resumes.
