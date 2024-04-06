Jones produced 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 111-109 loss to San Antonio.

Jones finished with a solid performance Friday despite the loss, and he was able to contribute on both ends of the court with decent numbers in categories such as assists and steals. Jones has been a consistent do-it-all weapon for the Pelicans of late, averaging 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game since the All-Star break.