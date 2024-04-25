Jones chipped in 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 124-92 loss to the Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Jones posted his best performance of the current playoff run, including the Play-In Tournament, but his efforts were not enough as the Pelicans suffered a blowout 32-point loss to fall into a 0-2 deficit in the first-round series. Jones has scored in double digits in just four of his 12 appearances this month, and this 18-point output was his joint-best scoring mark since posting a 19-point effort on Feb. 23, so he's not expected to carry the Pelicans on offense in Game 3 of the series Saturday.