Jones supplied 16 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 loss to the Thunder.

Jones' primary responsibility Tuesday was slowing down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24 points, 9-20 FG), although going cold from beyond the arc stagnated the Pelicans' offense down the stretch. That being said, Jones emerging to knock down 42.5 percent of 3.5 threes per game this season appears sustainable, as the 25-year-old is knocking down 41.9 percent of his guarded attempts.