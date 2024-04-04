Jones was ejected from Wednesday's 117-108 loss to the Magic after totaling six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and one steal in 41 minutes.

Jones was unproductive during 41 minutes of playing time before being ejected alongside Dyson Daniels and Trey Murphy. The ejection came with only seven seconds remaining and was another example of a referee doing wrong by the players. Jones will not miss any time as a result of the ejection and should be good to go against the Spurs on Friday.