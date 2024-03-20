Jones closed Tuesday's 104-91 win over the Nets with 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 34 minutes.

After missing the Pelicans' prior game due to a hip/back bruise, Jones looked pretty healthy as he racked up three blocks for the third time in his last four contests. The third-year forward has seen his shot volume shrink in March however, and through seven games on the month he's averaging 7.9 points, 2.9 assists, 2.7 boards, 1.6 blocks, 1.4 threes and 1.3 steals despite shooting 54.1 percent from the floor.