Jones (hip/back) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Nets, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jones will return to action Tuesday after missing New Orleans' previous contest due to a contusion to his lower back/hip. He should replace Trey Murphy in the starting lineup against Brooklyn. Jones is averaging 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.9 minutes across his last 10 outings.