Jones finished Tuesday's 110-106 Play-In Game loss to the Lakers with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and two steals across 35 minutes.

Jones failed to have a significant impact in the loss, delivering serviceable contributions on both ends of the floor. Tuesday's loss will now see the Pelicans having to suit up Friday, where they will face either the Kings or the Warriors. Although Jones is a key piece for New Orleans, his production is something that typically fluctuates in both fantasy and reality.