Pelicans' Ian Clark: Kept out of rotation

Clark (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench Monday in the Pelicans' 105-85 win over the Grizzlies.

Despite the Pelicans' 20-point margin of victory, coach Alvin Gentry didn't delve into his bench much in this one. Only 10 players saw action and two played fewer than 10 minutes, leaving no time left over for Clark. The 27-year-old has failed to see the floor in five of the Pelicans' last six contests.