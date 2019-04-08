Pelicans' Ian Clark: New personal best in threes

Clark mustered 31 points (11-21 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 36 minutes in the Pelicans' 133-129 win over the Kings on Sunday.

Clark paced all scorers on the night while draining a career-best seven three-pointers. The veteran guard saw an expanded role due to several key absences, including those of Anthony Davis (back), Julius Randle (rest) and Frank Jackson (concussion). Clark has been a surprise late-season fantasy asset, averaging an outstanding 24.0 points (on 48.2 percent shooting, including 41.2 percent from distance), 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 block across three April contests. He should continue seeing run with the starting five over the last two games of the regular season.