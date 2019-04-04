Pelicans' Ian Clark: Offensively productive Wednesday

Clark totaled 17 points (7-18 FG, 3-12 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-109 loss to Charlotte.

Clark played at least 31 minutes for the third straight game Wednesday, finishing with 17 points, albeit on inefficient shooting. In fact, he has shot less than 39 percent from the field in four consecutive games, negatively impacting the field-goal percentage of anyone that has streamed him in. He should continue to play big minutes with the Pelicans having nothing to play for but can't really be trusted for anything other than decent points on high volume shooting.