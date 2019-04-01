Pelicans' Ian Clark: Disappoints in start

Clark played 31 minutes and finished with 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds Sunday in the Pelicans' 130-102 loss to the Lakers.

With Frank Jackson (concussion) sidelined, Clark drew his second straight start at shooting guard and was again undone by poor shooting. He's converted only 7-of-26 shots from the field during the back-to-back starts and will likely see his playing time drop sharply if Jackson is able to make it back for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.