Pelicans' Ian Clark: Excellent in spot start

Clark supplied 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 40 minutes in the Pelicans' 133-126 overtime loss to the Suns on Friday.

Clark drew another start at shooting guard and parlayed it into his third straight double-digit scoring effort. The fifth-year guard was much more efficient than he'd been Wednesday against the Hornets, with his 57.1 percent success rate from three-point range particularly standing out. Clark has proven capable of solid production when given the minutes this season, and he could be in for extended run over the final two games of the campaign as well.