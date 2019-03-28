Pelicans' Ian Clark: Starting at shooting guard
Clark will start at shooting guard Thursday against the Kings, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
With Frank Jackson (concussion) out, Clark will make his first start of the year. When seeing at least 24 minutes, Clark is averaging 14.2 points, 3.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 27.7 minutes.
