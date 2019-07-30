Ian Clark: Headed to China

Clark signed a contract with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese CBA, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando rpeorts.

Clark just played in his sixth NBA season overall and his second in New Orleans, appearing in 60 games and averaging 6.7 points while shooting 32.7 percent from behind the arc. Clark seemingly did not develop enough interest around the league and now will head overseas for the first time in his professional career.