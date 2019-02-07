Pelicans' Jason Smith: Sent to New Orleans
Smith (knee) was traded to New Orleans on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Smith and Stanley Johnson will head to the Pelicans as part of a package that brings Nikola Mirotic to Milwaukee. The Bucks got Smith from Washington earlier this season, but the veteran never entered the rotation and is essentially a salary throw-in in Thursday's deal.
