Pelicans' Jason Smith: Sent to New Orleans

Smith (knee) was traded to New Orleans on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Smith and Stanley Johnson will head to the Pelicans as part of a package that brings Nikola Mirotic to Milwaukee. The Bucks got Smith from Washington earlier this season, but the veteran never entered the rotation and is essentially a salary throw-in in Thursday's deal.

