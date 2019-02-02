Bucks' Jason Smith: Ruled out Saturday
Smith (knee) is out Saturday against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Despite previously being listed as probable, Smith will not be available Saturday. That shouldn't affect the Bucks' rotation, however, as he hasn't played since Jan. 16 against the Grizzlies.
