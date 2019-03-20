Jason Smith: Waived Wednesday
Smith was waived by the Pelicans on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
In order to make room for the signing of Christian Wood, Smith was let go. He played a minimal role with the Pelicans, and it's possible he goes the remainder of the season without finding a new home.
