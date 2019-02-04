Bucks' Jason Smith: Deemed questionable

Smith (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets.

Smith sat out Saturday's 131-115 win over the Wizards with the sore left knee. The big man's injury doesn't appear to be a significant concern, but even if he gains clearance for Monday, he wouldn't be in store for anything more than garbage-time minutes.

