Valanciunas contributed 14 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 17 rebounds and one block over 28 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 loss to the Bulls.

Valanciunas is one of the most consistent centers in The Association and can record a double-double every time he steps on the court, as has been the case in each of his last three appearances. Even though the veteran can also produce on offense, he has a secondary role in the Pelicans' scheme, and that limits his fantasy upside a bit. Still, he's having another solid year and is just 0.4 rebounds per game shy of averaging a double-double for the fifth campaign in a row.