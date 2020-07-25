Hart is not expected to play in Saturday's scrimmage versus the Nuggets after undergoing a minor dental procedure.
Hart was also not present at Saturday morning's shootaround. The situation is not considered serious, and barring any setbacks, he should be good to go for Thursday's bubble opener against the Jazz
