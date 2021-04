Hart (thumb) is unavailable for Friday's game against the Hawks, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Hart suffered the thumb injury during Thursday's loss to the Magic and will be sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set. Zion Williamson (thumb), Brandon Ingram (toe) and Lonzo Ball (hip) are also sidelined, so New Orleans will have to get by without four of its top contributors.