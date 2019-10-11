Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Avoids major injury

Holiday (quadriceps) is being held out of Friday's game against Utah as a precaution, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Holiday was ruled out for Friday's matchup earlier in the day due to a quad injury, though head coach Alvin Gentry later stated that "it's not any big deal at all," per Eichenhofer. He could take the court in his squad's next matchup Sunday in San Antonio, but it wouldn't be surprising to see New Orleans exercise caution.