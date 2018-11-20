Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Contributes 21 points in win

Holiday supplied 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 32 minutes in the Pelicans' 140-126 win over the Spurs on Monday.

Holiday was one of four 20-point scorers for the Pelicans on a prolific night, and he fell just short of what would have been his fourth double-double in five games. The 10-year veteran has been especially proficient as a facilitator since late October, dishing out between eight and 14 assists in 12 straight games. Coupled with his solid 47.2 percent shooting and career-high 19.5 points per game, Holiday's fantasy stock is at an all-time high.