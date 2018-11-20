Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Contributes 21 points in win
Holiday supplied 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 32 minutes in the Pelicans' 140-126 win over the Spurs on Monday.
Holiday was one of four 20-point scorers for the Pelicans on a prolific night, and he fell just short of what would have been his fourth double-double in five games. The 10-year veteran has been especially proficient as a facilitator since late October, dishing out between eight and 14 assists in 12 straight games. Coupled with his solid 47.2 percent shooting and career-high 19.5 points per game, Holiday's fantasy stock is at an all-time high.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Has full line in Saturday's win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Records sixth double-double in win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Has monster game in win over Raptors•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: One assist shy of triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Hands out 14 assists Monday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Leads all scorers with 29 points in losing effort•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.