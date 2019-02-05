Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Just misses triple-double
Holiday scored 19 points (6-15 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a block in 39 minutes during Monday's 109-107 loss to the Pacers.
Despite his poor shooting night, Holiday fell just short of his first triple-double of the season and the fourth of his career. The 28-year-old guard is already on pace for a career season, but if the Pelicans do trade away Anthony Davis (finger), Holiday's usage and production could rise as he takes on more offensive responsibility.
