Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Leads the way again in Game 2

Holiday posted 33 points (14-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes during New Orleans' 111-102 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Holiday got a fast start with 12 points in the first quarter and kept coming, capping off his night with a key three-pointer late to give the Pelicans just enough cushion to take a surprising 2-0 lead in the series. The veteran guard's scoring total served as his postseason career-high figure, and he's now shot an outstanding 54.5 percent (24-for-44) from the field over the first two games against the Blazers. Given his performance thus far, Holiday figures to once again be pivotal to New Orleans' success as the series shifts to their home floor for Game 3 on Thursday.