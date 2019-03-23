Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Ruled out Sunday
Holiday (abdomen) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Houston.
Holiday will miss his eighth-straight game due to a abdomen strain. Frank Jackson should continue to play a large role in Holiday's absence.
