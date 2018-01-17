Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 23 points in Tuesday's overtime win
Holiday had 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, three steals, and one block in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 116-113 overtime win against the Celtics.
Holiday has been among the most well-rounded contributors in the league. Through 43 appearances, he is one of eight guys (along with James Harden, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Chris Paul, and DeMarcus Cousins) to be averaging 18 points, five dimes, four boards, and 1.5 steals per game. Moreover, Holiday sits second on that list in field-goal shooting (49.5 percent), so he has also been very efficient.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Stuffs stat line with 31 points Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Pours in 25 points Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Busts out for 24 points in win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Second straight 23-point effort•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Contributes 23 points in victory•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 24 points in efficient fashion•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.