Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 23 points in Tuesday's overtime win

Holiday had 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, three steals, and one block in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 116-113 overtime win against the Celtics.

Holiday has been among the most well-rounded contributors in the league. Through 43 appearances, he is one of eight guys (along with James Harden, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Chris Paul, and DeMarcus Cousins) to be averaging 18 points, five dimes, four boards, and 1.5 steals per game. Moreover, Holiday sits second on that list in field-goal shooting (49.5 percent), so he has also been very efficient.