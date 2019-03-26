Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Undergoes season-ending surgery

Holiday underwent surgery Tuesday to repair his core muscle injury and is expected to resume basketball activities in six weeks.

Holiday has been sidelined for almost three weeks with an abdominal strain, and with the Pelicans' season essentially over and his absence giving the team the ability to look at some of its younger frontcourt players, Holiday will officially be shut down. Expect Holiday to be back to 100 percent for the start of training camp next season as he and the Pelicans enter an era that likely will be without Anthony Davis.