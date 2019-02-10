Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Leads team in minutes Saturday
Williams totaled 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 99-90 loss to the Grizzlies.
Williams continues to thrive as a member of the starting five, putting up the first double-double of his career in Saturday's loss. The undrafted rookie has demonstrated the ability to contribute across the board and it appears as though the Pelicans are going to run with him to see what they have. Based on his recent playing time and subsequent production, he should be rostered in most formats.
More News
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Plays well in big minutes again•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: To draw first start of season•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Another solid outing in loss•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Career-high scoring night•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Huge night on glass•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Sits out blowout win•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...