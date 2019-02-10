Williams totaled 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 99-90 loss to the Grizzlies.

Williams continues to thrive as a member of the starting five, putting up the first double-double of his career in Saturday's loss. The undrafted rookie has demonstrated the ability to contribute across the board and it appears as though the Pelicans are going to run with him to see what they have. Based on his recent playing time and subsequent production, he should be rostered in most formats.