Williams went for 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 loss to the Jazz.

Williams matched Julius Randle for the team high in minutes and snapped a five-game streak of single-digit scoring. The 24-year-old rookie reached double figures in five of six games from Jan. 30 to Feb. 9, but hasn't been able to accomplish that in eight of 10 thereafter. Still, Williams has shown potential on both ends of the floor and continues to earn a lot of minutes. As a result, he may remain a decent option for deeper leagues while receiving a value boost in daily leagues on nights that Anthony Davis is held out.