Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Logs 12 points in Wednesday's loss
Williams went for 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 loss to the Jazz.
Williams matched Julius Randle for the team high in minutes and snapped a five-game streak of single-digit scoring. The 24-year-old rookie reached double figures in five of six games from Jan. 30 to Feb. 9, but hasn't been able to accomplish that in eight of 10 thereafter. Still, Williams has shown potential on both ends of the floor and continues to earn a lot of minutes. As a result, he may remain a decent option for deeper leagues while receiving a value boost in daily leagues on nights that Anthony Davis is held out.
More News
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Nice bounce back Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Struggles Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Leads team in minutes Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Plays well in big minutes again•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: To draw first start of season•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Another solid outing in loss•
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...