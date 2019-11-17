Ball (hip) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

The Pelicans' bloated injury report lists five players as out, two as doubtful and two more as questionable. Jrue Holiday will likely slide over to point guard with Ball sidelined for a fifth straight game, while E'TWaun Moore and Nickeil Alexander-Walker would both be in line for substantial minutes on the wing if all of Josh Hart (out, ankle), Brandon Ingram (doubtful, knee), Frank Jackson (questionable, neck) and J.J. Redick (questionable, toe) aren't available.