Pelicans' Lonzo Ball: Triple-double against Clippers
Ball scored 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding 11 assists, 10 rebounds, two steals and a block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 133-130 loss to the Clippers.
The triple-double was the sixth of his career and his third of the season -- all of which have come in the last 10 games. Ball is averaging 17.1 points, 9.3 assists, 7.6 boards, 3.0 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks over that stretch, and only his lackluster FG and FT percentages are keeping him from true fantasy superstardom.
