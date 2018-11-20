Mirotic put up 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in the Pelicans' 140-126 win over the Spurs on Monday.

Mirotic saw a rare dip in offensive usage, but he did make very good use of the few shots he put up. The fifth-year veteran's seven shot attempts equaled a season low, but he still found his way to a solid final line by hitting the 50.0 percent mark from the field for the third time in four games. Moreover, Mirotic's 75.0 percent success rate from distance equaled a season high and was a particularly welcome sight during a month that's seen him manage just 28.8 percent three-point shooting overall.