Mirotic will re-enter the starting lineup at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Scott Kushner of The Advocate reports.

The Pelicans started Emeka Okafor over Mirotic on Sunday for defensive purposes, but will once again pivot back to Mirotic on Wednesday. The team will likely continue to switch between the two depending on the opposing matchup, though either way, Mirotic will almost always get the bulk of the workload. Fantasy owners can go ahead and fire up Mirotic as usual.