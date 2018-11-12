Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Ruled out Monday
Mirotic (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors.
Despite going through shootaround Monday morning, Mirotic is set to miss a second straight game as he continues to deal with a sprained right ankle. Look for Julius Randle to benefit with the forward out, while Mirotic's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
