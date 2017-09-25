Pelicans' Omer Asik: Out indefinitely with illness
Asik is currently being treated for Crohn's disease and remains without a timetable for a return, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.
Asik was limited to 31 games last season due to a bacterial infection and he's now been diagnosed with Crohn's disease. While GM Dell Demps said there's been some improvements with Asik's health, he also mentioned that "he's not ready to play basketball", so it appears Asik could still be out for quite some time. For now, it seems unlikely he'll be ready for the start of the season, though further word on his availability should be released as he progresses in his recovery.
