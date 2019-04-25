Omer Asik: Bulls request salary removal
The Bulls officially requested that the league remove Asik's contract from the team's salary sheet, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Asik was waived back in October once it became clear that his basketball career was in jeopardy due to ongoing battles with arthritis and Crohn's Disease. The Bulls are now hoping to use a career-ending injury/illness exception to wipe Asik's contract off the books for next season, which would free up $3 million in additional cap space this summer.
